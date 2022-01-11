Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,969 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.