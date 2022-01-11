Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,585 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

