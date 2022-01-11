Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,694 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Royal Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.