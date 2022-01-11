Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

