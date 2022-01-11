Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 1,282,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,432. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

