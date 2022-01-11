Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,620 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $76,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,034,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

