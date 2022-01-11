SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $13.06 million and $4,033.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.25 or 1.00035921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00332753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00450637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

