SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 55.6% Lower Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $94,281.73 and approximately $174.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00032530 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,058,940 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.