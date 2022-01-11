SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Tops $85,177.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $85,177.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SakeToken has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005974 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.