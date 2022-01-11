salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,082.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $229.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.