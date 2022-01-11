salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $82,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

