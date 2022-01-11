Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOT. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NYSE IOT opened at $22.99 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

