Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 4,036,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,754,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a market cap of £153.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

In related news, insider Stephen Parker bought 277,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £11,111.08 ($15,082.23).

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

