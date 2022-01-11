Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,036 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 129,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

