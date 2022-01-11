Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.