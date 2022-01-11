Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.