Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66.

