Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

