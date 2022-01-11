Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $525.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

