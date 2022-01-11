Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 704.90 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 721.03. The stock has a market cap of £247.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 560.10 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 809.10 ($10.98). The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund alerts:

About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.