Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 704.90 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 721.03. The stock has a market cap of £247.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 560.10 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 809.10 ($10.98). The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.