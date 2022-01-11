Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

OR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 75,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

