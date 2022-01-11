Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 50,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$59.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

