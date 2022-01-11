Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,327 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

