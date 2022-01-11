Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 577 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.