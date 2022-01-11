Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.