Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 30.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

