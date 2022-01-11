Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $539,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

