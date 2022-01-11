Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after purchasing an additional 678,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

