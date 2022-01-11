Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.70 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.