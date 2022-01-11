Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

