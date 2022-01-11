Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.71. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

