Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.