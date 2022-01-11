Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

