Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.