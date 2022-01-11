Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 135,000 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.