Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,406,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,000.

NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

