Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 200,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,692,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,802,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

