Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 315,000 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of I-Mab worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $6,166,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,113. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

