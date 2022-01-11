Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 61,797 shares valued at $212,842. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.