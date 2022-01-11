Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

