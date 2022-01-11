ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $578.44. 1,338,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,655 shares of company stock worth $6,500,681. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

