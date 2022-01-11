SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,422 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 272.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Discovery by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Discovery by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.