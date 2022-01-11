SG Americas Securities LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

