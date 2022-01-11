SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,141 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

