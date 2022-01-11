SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 252 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $618.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $320.19 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.31.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

