Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SHCAY stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

