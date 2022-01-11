Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NABL stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92. N-able Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

