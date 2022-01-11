Shell Asset Management Co. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Niu Technologies by 266.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 260,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Niu Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

