Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 15.6%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 132,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ASPS stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

