Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Declines By 15.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $18,324,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

